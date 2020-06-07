Sports

Juan Carlos Osorio admitted his mistake with Mexico in the 2018 World Cup in Russia against “Tata” Martino

June 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Nobody who has seen him forgets it: the defeat of Argentina, who had just become world champion, against Cameroon in the opening match of Italy 90. One of the protagonists was the goalkeeper of the African team. "Bilardo did not expect what we prepared," says Thomas N’Kono during an interview with Infobae.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.