Nobody who has seen him forgets it: the defeat of Argentina, who had just become world champion, against Cameroon in the opening match of Italy 90. One of the protagonists was the goalkeeper of the African team. "Bilardo did not expect what we prepared," says Thomas N’Kono during an interview with Infobae.
Juan Carlos Osorio admitted his mistake with Mexico in the 2018 World Cup in Russia against “Tata” Martino
June 7, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- Juan Carlos Osorio admitted his mistake with Mexico in the 2018 World Cup in Russia against “Tata” Martino
- My Hero Academia: an artwork shows us Kota as a Pro Hero
- I saw them both fight: Muhammad Ali would have humiliated Tyson before knocking him out
- Naruto Shippuden: Neji Hyuga's cute Nendoroid is coming
- From Jojo to Naruto: Kishimoto dedicates a drawing to Golden Wind Day
- Attack on Titan: Hajime Isayama reveals what he will do in the next manga
- Ángel Di María's challenging response to those who criticized a controversial publication on their networks
- ONE PIECE: what if Roger wasn't dead? Here is the exceptional crew years later in a fan art
Add Comment