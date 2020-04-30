Juan Carlos Higuero: "I don't think you have to go out every day, I will go out three or four days"

After 50 days confined Due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday you will be able to go out to exercise individually, that includes a sport that has become very fashionable in recent years, running.

In order to take into account some aspects and give us some advice to return to the activity, Juan Carlos Higuero has chatted with the team of BE runner.

"With some uncertainty of what will happen on Saturday. I am going to run, I will go out in the afternoon / night (…) I am more nocturnal than daytime, if they let us out I will do it in the afternoon session ", commented the Spanish atletela.

He has also told what his plan will be to run again: "I'm going to try not to get too dark at night, I will start to do five or six kilometers, you have to go gradually because injuries can come, and I will win it with cross training. I don't think it goes out every day, I'm going to go out for three or four days. "

"You have to go out with a shoe with enough heel because of the muscles, I know that many people have done knee or cent, but we have lost muscle tone. The first tip is a very cushioned shoe with a heel ", that's the first piece of advice he left, but he also pointed out that "Now it is more important to do a good warm-up before running again" and also remembered that you have to get used to the new protection, like the mask, "if you even have to slow down, it goes down".

