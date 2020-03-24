Juan Cala gives up its sports center in Seville for the health fight against the coronavirus

Footballer Juan Cala, currently in Cádiz CF, has put the Alma Sports Center, located in his hometown, Lebrija (Seville), and of which he is promoter and president, at the service of the authorities to combat the health crisis due to the coronavirus.

The central formed at Sevilla FC and who has gone through other teams such as Getafe or Granada, in addition to Greek, British or Chinese football, He has communicated directly with the Mayor of Lebrija, José Barroso, to transfer the facilities if necessary.

The management of this sports center reported this Monday in a statement that has made 'the decision to completely close the Health Area and make all the facilities of the sports center available and needs' from the authorities 'in case its use is necessary for any type of action related to the Covid-19'.

It is also available to offer any kind of help needed to combat this pandemic, in a decision that arises "from the general awareness that everyone" must share to assume the 'part of collective and individual responsibility that stops the expansion of the Covid-19'says the writing.