"Joy vaporized": Ingrid Brans causes controversy over raffling drugs on social networks

Ingrid Brans, aka ‘La Reata’ caused controversy in social networks and this time not to teach more … But to promote cannabis on his Instagram account!

The model that accompanied Brozo in ‘El Mañanero’ shared a video on his Instagram account where he invited his more than half a million followers to participate in a cannabis infusion.

The aunt is happy because she will give steamed joy… We are going to circumvent an infusion of cannabis with 30 doses and another with 50; the 50 has THC and CBD. If you do not earn it, I want to keep it … It will be raffled on Thursday 19th at 10pm. In my stories I will publish the winner. ”

The also known on Instagram as "La Tía", said she is a regular cannabis user and that is why she is always in a good mood.

Although he shared the video just a couple of hours ago, it has already been reproduced more than 2,000 times and has generated all kinds of comments:

"#I want to be happy". “Have a great day ♥ ️😘 7” "I love you, you are amazing."

The account that Brans recommends to follow is specialized in medical marijuana.

