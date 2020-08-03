Joy, the differences between the film with Jennifer Lawrence and the true story of Joy Mangano

Share it:

Tonight airs on Rai Movie Joy, 2015 film directed by David O. Russell in his third collaboration with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro after The Positive Side – Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle – Appearance Tricks.

Freely inspired by the true story ofinventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano, the film tells the life of Joy (Lawrence) and his family through four generations: from adolescence to maturity, up to the construction of an entrepreneurial empire that has survived for decades. Between deception, betrayal, loss of innocence and love pain, Joy must also clash with the ruthless world of work, where allies become enemies and enemies become allies both inside and outside the family.

Known for inventing the Miracle Mop, an innovative type of cat, Joy Mangano in the 90s managed to raise an entrepreneurial empire: she is the president of Ingenious Deisgns, she regularly appears in the HSN shopping channel and holds over 100 patents. While satisfied with the film inspired by her life, the inventor revealed that "only 50% of the film is inspired by its events", while the rest comes "from the imagination of David O 'Russell and the many brave women who inspired him."

Contrary to what it might seem, in fact Joy it's not a real biopic on Joy Mangano. The original script was actually based on the facts that actually happened, but when Russell took over the direction he decided to turn it into a much more personal project, adding various characters and changing different aspects of the woman's life without meeting her in person. Not surprisingly, in the film Joy's surname is never mentioned and the protagonist is not a native of Smithtwon, New York.

Among the various changes, the character of Peggy (Elizabeth Rohm), Joy's stepsister, is completely invented; Terry (Virginia Madsen) brings together the personalities of several acquaintances of Joy Mangano, while Tony Miranne, ex-husband of the inventor, was a fellow student at Pace University and not a Venezuelan singer.

