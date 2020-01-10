Joy Huerta and his wife are captured in Los Angeles with their baby (PHOTO)

In April Joy Huerta moved us all to announce that she and his wife were waiting for their first baby.

Through her Instagram account, Joy shared the good news and explained that who was pregnant was his wife, not her.

Although the Jesse & Joy member is very reserved with her private life, she said that being a mother for the first time has been one of the happiest moments in her life.

8 months after birth, the cameras of several media outlets caught Joy with his wife and daughter Noah walking through the streets and a park in Los Angeles, in the United States.

The journalist Nelssie Carrillo shared on her Instagram account a video where she is seen walking next to his wife and her baby.

It was April 17 when Joy Huerta shared the beautiful news that she will be a mother with her wife, whom she called "the love of my life":

"And although I never thought that the love of my life would be a woman, 7 years ago we met and love took us both by surprise."

View this post on Instagram Music is my way of expression with all of you. I have shared them with every part and facet of my life through it. The most valuable thing I have in life and what I most protect is my family and my intimacy, and I appreciate that you and my colleagues in the music industry (colleagues, media, press) have always respected you. I wanted to share this news so beautiful and important in my life until the day that day came, but there are those who, by morbidity, are distorting the information. Since childhood I have seen sexual preferences beyond black and white: two people loving each other with consent for me is love regardless of gender. And although I never thought that the love of my life would be a woman, 7 years ago we met and love took us both by surprise. At first it was difficult for both of us to accept that we had reached our destination. But leaving aside fear and what they will say, I opened my arms completely to my happiness. Today my wife and I are waiting for our first baby, a beautiful girl who thanks to God comes full of health and life. I dedicate myself to music, and when I stand in front of my dear press partners, I talk about it: my work, nothing more, nothing less. I will be the one who decides when and how much to share my private life and intimacy with the world as I have done to this day. I love each and every one of you and I thank you infinitely for having you ❤ A post shared by Joy Huerta (@joynadamas) on Apr 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm PDT

