Joy-Con Drifting: Nintendo also replaces Switch controllers out of warranty in France

In a recent interview with the French newspaper LeMonde, the President of Nintendo France (Phillippe Lavoue) said the company will replace all Switch controllers affected by Joy-Con Drifting.

Lavoue claims that the company has already started the procedures for the free replacement, French consumers will only have to contact customer service to receive a new Joy-Con, even with an expired warranty. This is a modus operandi already adopted by the Grande N also in other countries while it is not yet clear how Nintendo Italy is behaving in this regard, having not had direct testimonies in this regard in recent months.

Nintendo France's decision comes after one French consumer association has named Nintendo Switch the most fragile device of 2019 based on testimonials from dozens of buyers. The console has enjoyed considerable success in France in recent months, becoming one of the best-selling technological gadgets of the Christmas season.

The Joy-Con Drifting problem seems to affect Switch Lite and the more recent Joy-Con, regardless of the production date. In recent times the testimonies on the phenomenon are however rather limited compared to the first half of 2019, a period that saw a real explosion of comments on the problem.