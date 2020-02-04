Jovic: "Sometimes I watch YouTube videos of my game last year and I wonder, 'what's up?"

At 22 Luka Jovic face a moment complicated of his professional career. It is difficult to think that it could be otherwise, when a team like Real Madrid arrives as young with a starting striker as Karim Benzema.

Thus, only goalkeepers Areola and Altube, James, Brahim, Mariano and ElLiga have played less minutes than him in LaLiga ceded Odriozola. However, the Serbian striker has been full of confidence in an interview with the Serbian YouTube channel Sportsko popodne sa Kristinom: "I'm convinced that I will do well and that I am going to show that I am at Real Madrid because I have quality. "

"I'm going to be honest, I'm not happy with the season, at least until now. First because I know I can improve. Sometimes on YouTube I watch videos of my game last year and I wonder, 'What happens?' But we all know that Real Madrid is a great club, and that it is very difficult to get used to even experienced players. Much more for a young man of 21 years for which they have paid 60 million … The pressure is very great, I fight for now without success. But I hope the situation change", he assured.

Your signing for Real Madrid

Jovic has also described the day he learned of the white club's interest: "My agent tells me that Real Madrid has called and that they love me. And I answer him, 'don't tease me, please.' But he confirms that yes, that there was an offer and that I thought about it well. only call once"

On his habits of life in Madrid, he has described: "The most important thing here is that to train you don't have to get up very early, so that helps me. Throughout my life I have had insomnia and I have trouble sleeping, so this helps me a little. I get up, breakfast and I'm going to train. The training is softer than in Germany, so I like that better too. Then after the session I can continue practicing in the field, or massage treatment. And in the afternoon we usually have them free. "