Jovic back in the spotlight in Serbia

Jovic again. The Serbian striker for Real Madrid has had an intense week. He first skipped the quarantine to travel to Serbia and celebrate a birthday party with his girlfriend. He then tried to justify himself by claiming that he had not been fully informed by the authorities and that the rules were different between Spain and Serbia. And now it returns to occupy the center of the discussions in its native country.

Asked if he was willing to help fight the coronavirus, Jovic said yes, but he issued a message that certain celebrities have not liked. "Just because I don't post when, to whom, or how I help doesn't mean I don't. I think the most caring people are not the ones who help others under the spotlight and when everyone is watching, "he told Serbian digital magazine" Objektiv ".

The tabloid newspaper "Blic", the most widely read in Serbia, was quick to point out the figure of Stankovic, former Serbian player from Inter Milan and now Red Star coach, like object of Jovic's criticism. On March 20, it was announced that Stankovic had acquired respirators and medical supplies for the Public Health. Faced with the growing spiral of rumors, Jovic has been forced to clarify his words on his Instagram account.

"Mister, I hope you know that I did not mean you, or anybody in particular. I respect and value your work and all that you have achieved in life. I am glad that there are still people like you who are ready to help our people in this difficult time, "said Jovic.