Journey to the Savage Planet: we probe the unknown with the new video diary "Butthole"

The passion that animates the authors of Typhoon Studios and their obsession with perfection are at the center of the new, unusual video diary "Journey to the Savage Planet".

The title chosen by the Canadian authors for this new movie does not really leave room for misunderstanding: once started, we are in fact shown the amazing creative process which led North American developers to imagine and shape, yes, the anus and digestive tract of the Pufferbird, one of the many creatures that will populate the alien planet of AR-Y 26.

The commitment made by Typhoon studios to recreate this particular aspect of the screenanatomy of the pufferbird is the plastic representation of the efforts made by the developers to create an adventure that, leveraging the user's curiosity, will be enhanced by a healthy injection of humor. Our aim, on the other hand, will be to study the creatures, the flora and the bizarre anomalies of this world to evaluate its risks and opportunities in view of the creation of a human colony.

Typhoon Studios' new alien epic is slated for release January 28 on PC (exclusively Epic Store), as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you are interested in this sparkling sci-fi adventure, we advise you to deepen your knowledge by retrieving our preview of Journey to the Savage Planet to discover that in space, nobody can hear you laugh!