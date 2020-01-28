Journey to the Savage Planet and Warcraft 3 Reforged among the Twitch broadcasts of the week

Space for the new Everyeye Live programming of the week just started, with the complete calendar (obviously subject to change) of the live shows scheduled for the next seven days, with appointments dedicated to Journey to the Savage Planet, Warcraft 3 ReForged and many other games.
To be reported the absence of the Q&A however, on Tuesday 28 January, Questions and Answers will return on Thursday 30 January and in a Deluxe version on Friday 31 January.
Monday 27 January
- 3pm – Journey to the Savage Planet
9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan87
Tuesday 28 January
- 17:00 – Warcraft 3 Reforged feat SchiacciSempre
9.00 pm – Destiny 2 feat. Gaming day
Wednesday 29 January
- 10:00 am – Breakfast with Everyeye
5pm – Zombie Army 4 Dead War
Thursday 30 January
- 16:00 – Q&A Cinema
17:00 – GTA Online
20:00 – 7 days
9:00 pm – Escape From Tarkov feat Gaming Day
Friday 31 January
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
17:00 – Special Q&A: KH3 ReMIND feat Cydonia
21:00 – Cyberpunk Fever: VA-11 HALL-A Cyberpunk Bartender Action feat. Be_Frankie
Saturday 1st February
- 5.00 pm – Mortal Kombat 11 (Joker DLC) feat SchiacciSempre
Sunday 2nd February
- 5.00 pm – Magic The Gathering
We remind you that, in the event that you do not have the opportunity to watch one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replicas that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel.
