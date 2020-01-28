Journey to the Savage Planet and Warcraft 3 Reforged among the Twitch broadcasts of the week

Share it:

Space for the new Everyeye Live programming of the week just started, with the complete calendar (obviously subject to change) of the live shows scheduled for the next seven days, with appointments dedicated to Journey to the Savage Planet, Warcraft 3 ReForged and many other games.

To be reported the absence of the Q&A however, on Tuesday 28 January, Questions and Answers will return on Thursday 30 January and in a Deluxe version on Friday 31 January.

Monday 27 January

3pm – Journey to the Savage Planet

9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan87

Tuesday 28 January

17:00 – Warcraft 3 Reforged feat SchiacciSempre

9.00 pm – Destiny 2 feat. Gaming day

Wednesday 29 January

10:00 am – Breakfast with Everyeye

5pm – Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Thursday 30 January

16:00 – Q&A Cinema

17:00 – GTA Online

20:00 – 7 days

9:00 pm – Escape From Tarkov feat Gaming Day

Friday 31 January

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

17:00 – Special Q&A: KH3 ReMIND feat Cydonia

21:00 – Cyberpunk Fever: VA-11 HALL-A Cyberpunk Bartender Action feat. Be_Frankie

Saturday 1st February

5.00 pm – Mortal Kombat 11 (Joker DLC) feat SchiacciSempre

Sunday 2nd February

5.00 pm – Magic The Gathering

We remind you that, in the event that you do not have the opportunity to watch one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replicas that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel.