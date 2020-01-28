Journey to the Savage Planet: a Metroidvania with spatial humor, the 4K Video Review

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are only a few hours left before the official debut of Journey to the Savage Planet, the fun debut title of Typhoon Studio that mixes the style of play of a Metroidvania with the typical humor of Rick and Morty and Futurama. So here is ours Video Review of the game in 4K.

In the movie in question you will find out what are the strengths and those against the colorful game, which can be played both alone and in the company of a friend thanks to the presence of a cooperative mode. If you want to know more, we also invite you to read the Journey to the Savage Planet review by Francesco Fossetti, just published on our pages.

We remind you that the game will be available from tomorrow, January 28, 2020, both in digital and physical format on the following platforms: PC (exclusively on the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. PlayStation Plus subscribers will also be able to take advantage of one Discount for the preoder they can add the title to their library at a price of 26.99 euros (the original price is 29.99 euros). In the event that you intend to play on PC, know that the promotion will be valid until the release also for all Epic Games Store customers.