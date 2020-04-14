Entertainment

Journey already has a release date on Steam

April 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

At the end of last year 2018, Journey it ceased to be a Sony exclusive. Or in other words, the great title of ThatGameCompany came to PC from the hand of the newly released Epic Games Store. A news that many received with open arms. Not surprisingly, it is one of the most highly rated games in the independent scene. However, there were as many other users who were somewhat disappointed.

The reason? The game wasn't going to be released on Steam, at least for a while. Later it was also released for mobile devices (iOS), but it has not been until now that the release of a version for the Valve platform has been announced. Thus, Journey will be available on Steam from June 11, 2020.

The game is a delicious mix between a contemplative title, with a visual spectacle as original as it is imaginative, and a puzzle and platform game. In addition, it also adds very interesting components such as the possibility of meeting your world with other players and collaborating to solve the enigmas of the game.

In short, it is an adventure that invites us to explore the ancient and mysterious world of Journey while we fly over the ruins and discover the secrets that hide the sands. And all without forgetting a spectacular soundtrack, which was once nominated for a Grammy. It is not an excessively long game, but it is a unique experience in the market. Below you can see the Annapurna Interactive tweet, with the official announcement of this version for Steam.

The price will not yet be announced, but it should be said that in the Epic Games Store it is 14.99 euros at the moment. Therefore, it is very likely to be similar in this case. Also, the game already has its own page on the Valve platform. Then we leave you with the minimum requirements that the game will have in this new version.

READ:  The networks fire ESE character

Minimum requirements:

  • SW: Windows 7.
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-2120 | AMD FX-4350.
  • Memory: 4 GB of RAM.
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450 | AMD Radeon HD 5750.
  • Storage: 4 GB of available space.

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.