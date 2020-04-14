Journey already has a release date on Steam

Share it:

At the end of last year 2018, Journey it ceased to be a Sony exclusive. Or in other words, the great title of ThatGameCompany came to PC from the hand of the newly released Epic Games Store. A news that many received with open arms. Not surprisingly, it is one of the most highly rated games in the independent scene. However, there were as many other users who were somewhat disappointed.

The reason? The game wasn't going to be released on Steam, at least for a while. Later it was also released for mobile devices (iOS), but it has not been until now that the release of a version for the Valve platform has been announced. Thus, Journey will be available on Steam from June 11, 2020.

The game is a delicious mix between a contemplative title, with a visual spectacle as original as it is imaginative, and a puzzle and platform game. In addition, it also adds very interesting components such as the possibility of meeting your world with other players and collaborating to solve the enigmas of the game.

In short, it is an adventure that invites us to explore the ancient and mysterious world of Journey while we fly over the ruins and discover the secrets that hide the sands. And all without forgetting a spectacular soundtrack, which was once nominated for a Grammy. It is not an excessively long game, but it is a unique experience in the market. Below you can see the Annapurna Interactive tweet, with the official announcement of this version for Steam.

JOURNEY from @thatgamecompany is coming to Steam on June 11. Wishlist here // https://t.co/cqNA9Q46M9 – Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) April 13, 2020

The price will not yet be announced, but it should be said that in the Epic Games Store it is 14.99 euros at the moment. Therefore, it is very likely to be similar in this case. Also, the game already has its own page on the Valve platform. Then we leave you with the minimum requirements that the game will have in this new version.

Minimum requirements:

SW: Windows 7.

Windows 7. Processor: Intel Core i3-2120 | AMD FX-4350.

Intel Core i3-2120 | AMD FX-4350. Memory: 4 GB of RAM.

4 GB of RAM. Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450 | AMD Radeon HD 5750.

Nvidia GTS 450 | AMD Radeon HD 5750. Storage: 4 GB of available space.

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system