Joss Favela walking towards recognition as a singer

"I live in a ranch called Caitime, there are 400 people, I live with my parents, I feel very happy to be there," Joss Favela expressed to CNN journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas, during the red carpet of the past Grammy Awards ceremony, where the young Sinaloense singer-songwriter was nominated with his album Walking in the Best Mexican Regional Album category.

The musical roots of José Alberto Inzunza Favela (real name of the performer) are in the aforementioned town, about 15 minutes from the city of Guamúchil, Salvador Alvarado, Sinaloa. "It's not a lie, that's where I come from and I'm still there, we take root there very strong, we don't want to move, we like to live there, as long as God gives us a chance to be there, we'll be there," said Joss Favela in A pleasant talk during a visit at THE DEBATE.

The renowned composer told an anecdote about what happened at the Grammy Awards, awarded by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in the United States at the end of last January, where he was nominated with Untouchable, The Northern Energy, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea and Mariachi Los Camperos.

The decision of the Academy was not favorable for Joss; his work team came out very busy from this event (the most important in the music industry); later they went to eat and when they saw the countenance of their team, the singer-songwriter told them that they should not be like this, since “it has never been the intention to make music to win a Grammy, that is a consequence, I do not know any singer who Say: 'What are you going to do when you grow up? Singer, why? Because I want to win a Grammy'. "

You want to be a singer because you want to get what you have inside, because you want to write your songs, because you want to convey to people, the Grammy is a consequence.

"If it arrives we will receive it with great affection, but it is not the purpose, in the end what really makes us artists is that people love us, the affection of the people is the one that is not paid with anything and is the one we are looking for ".

Joss Favela will prove to be a prophet in his land; along with fellow Sinaloense Remmy Valenzuela will close the upcoming Guamúchil Carnival parties with a flourish in its 2020 edition. Last year he received a well-deserved recognition from the municipal authorities during the Los Plebes show at Rancho de Ariel Camacho, and this year returns to present a great show to the entire home audience.

"What makes the presentations of the singer-songwriters beautiful, if we can call ourselves that way, is that we sing songs that have been hits with other groups, bands, soloists … I come with the show that I take to the cities where it has touched me to sing, I am happy to come here, that my family is in the front row watching and applauding me, my dad and my mother have never seen a complete show, they have never had that experience, nor did I sing the whole show facing them, For me it is very emotional more than anything else to be here, to see so many friends, I want to think about the crowd, that excites us and we are excited to be here at the carnival; We cordially invite you and hope you can go to enjoy; for our part, we promise that we will do our best to have a great time, we are very grateful that our friend Carlo Mario extended the invitation, happy to bring us to our house to sing ".









Fruits of a good harvest by Joss Favela

José Alberto has been recognized with some of the highest honors in the music industry and continues to add more to his career; For three consecutive years he has been recognized by ASCAP Latino as "Composer of the Year", being the youngest among the winners. A few months ago he received two Gold, Platinum and 3x Multi-Platinum Records for the digital sales of the simple "When we were nothing" and "You would have told me", with more than 450 thousand digital sales between both subjects.

All his dedication, effort, perseverance and every fragment of his composing soul, are reflected in his second album as a singer-songwriter entitled "Walking", which was released in June last year, a study work of which Joss is more than satisfied.

A good indicator to know that the public enjoys their album, is when they ask for a song in their shows that is not necessarily the single they are promoting, "that for a singer is a very important indicator because you are realizing that people listen to your whole album in an era where only the singles are usually heard, I have realized that in one way or another we have connected on this album because they listen to songs that are not the single, that pleases me, it makes me very happy. "

Joss Favela shared in this talk, which took a span of five years to have the acceptance of people as the composer he is.

Recognition as an author obviously occurs over time and is something that people have to define.

The young Sinaloense is humbly grateful to the public for accepting him also as a singer, but as in his beginnings as a composer, he is aware that they will have to spend another five years to have the recognition as an interpreter, "although you could connect with one or two songs with people, there is something that does not beat anything and is called time, I think that time combined with perseverance and work forge many things, I think we are close to serving those five years as a singer, I I know you can see me weird because when I started I was 13 years old, but in this new stage as an adult, singing songs that I wrote, we are with goals, with a different mindset. "

I say that in the fifties as a singer, if God does not favor and people and the stars are aligned and the suns smile at us we will be achieving what we want, that they see us as they see the author.

2019 was a fruitful year for the composer; He remembers with great satisfaction the theme "The best version of me" that he composed for the Dominican Natti Natasha. "It was something that really as an author marked me in some way for transcending with a song that is merely regional, if you put a tuba I swear it is a ballad of the ones we recorded here, 'The best version of me' that Natti recorded Natasha and later a duet with Romeo Santos, for me it is an important personal achievement and we hope this year better things come".

Joss shared that he is working on five "good mops" duets; by the end of this year he hopes to launch his third record production, "we keep producing, we keep making music".









At the end of the day, What has the music left to Joss Favela? He grew up listening to Miguel and Miguel, "what did they bring to music, because the opportunity to inspire new generations, that is the idea, I am nurtured every day of music, but not just alive from music, I live for music. "

In several of his presentations he greets people who say he is composing after having listened to his songs. "At the end of the day that is what the music has left me, the satisfaction of saying what am I doing here? We just went to Times Square, we were singing to close 2019, the first time a Mariachi sings, the first time that regional music is sung in that place that is the heart of Manhattan in New York before a million people, the first time it is sung with mariachi and it was up to someone from Caitime or Guamúchil, do you understand me? and take my family these satisfactions are small but we treasure them a lot, the music left me a lot of things and still leaves me.

Before concluding this talk, the following photographs were shown to Joss Favela, which were taken there in 2006, during a presentation at the carnival parties:

José Alberto Inzunza Favela at the Guamúchil Carnival 2006. Photo: Archive The Debate



Many memories come to me, I remember everything, I remember the wrist band, the boots, the belt, all the accessories I brought, the hat.

What would Joss say to that young man he sees in the photographs? "That dreams are fulfilled, that things are achieved, that we have to work, I remember that when I was morro I said, 'it is not easy, sometimes the road is not clear, the road is made by walking they say there" .