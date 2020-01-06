Joshua Dunlop's fantastic illustrations with realistic Pokemon go viral

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"Catch them all!" reads the famous slogan of the franchise Pokémon. The pocket monsters of the anime and the video game are anything but terrifying, indeed, they push many ten-year-old children to undertake a long journey between the various regions. But what if they are not really cartoonesque and docile as it seems?

The concept artist Joshua Dunlop has long launched the challenge of showing how pokémon would look in reality. By studying the characteristics of the pokémon and the inspirations on the animals and creatures of our world, Dunlop has created several images with this new version of the pokémon.

The Poké Latam page shared some of these illustrations below, and the first one that can be seen at the bottom is related to the Pokemon Golem. The evolution of Graveler is threatening with the lizard head emerging from the rock ball. There are also the Bulbasaur, Charmender and Squirtle starters with its evolutions, which gradually become larger and more threatening.

Dunlop chose Kanto's pokémon as subjects, illustrating the frightening ghosts like Gastly, Haunter and Gengar, or the famous Ditto of which the veins under the muddy skin can even be observed. They certainly could not miss pokémon like Magikarp or a legendary like Mewtwo while resorting to his psychic power.

Would you like to live in a world with such pokémon? And which of these illustrations is your favorite?