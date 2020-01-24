Josh Thomas Has New Series: Everything's Gonna Be Okay

Share it:

Josh Thomas, famous for having become the youngest person to win the Melbourne International Comedy Festival – at just 17 years old – continues to achieve success as the years go by. In 2013 he surprised with a comedy who won criticism as creator, director and protagonist, 'Please Like Me', whose four seasons you have available in Netflix. And now he points to another success with his new comedy series: 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay'.

This series, which premiered on January 16 on the North American channel Freeform and in Hulu presents a new bet of the Australian to break the molds. If in 'Please Like Me' the creator opted to treat, from humor, taboos such as depression, in this new story he has decided to focus on the family and autism.

'Everything's Gonna Be Okay' tells the story of Nicholas, a 25-year-old neurotic young man, played by Josh Thomas himself, who will have to take care of his two teenage stepsisters, Matilda and Genevieve, after his father dies of a terminal illness. One of these young women is autistic. Nicholas will have to take care of them, adapt to his routines and demonstrate the maturity that everyone expects from the older brother while everyone seeks happiness.

Together with Josh Thomas complete the cast Maeve Press, Adam Faison and Kayla Cromer. The series has confirmed a first season of ten episodes of thirty minutes each.