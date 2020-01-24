Entertainment

Josh Thomas Has New Series: Everything's Gonna Be Okay

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Josh Thomas, famous for having become the youngest person to win the Melbourne International Comedy Festival – at just 17 years old – continues to achieve success as the years go by. In 2013 he surprised with a comedy who won criticism as creator, director and protagonist, 'Please Like Me', whose four seasons you have available in Netflix. And now he points to another success with his new comedy series: 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay'.

This series, which premiered on January 16 on the North American channel Freeform and in Hulu presents a new bet of the Australian to break the molds. If in 'Please Like Me' the creator opted to treat, from humor, taboos such as depression, in this new story he has decided to focus on the family and autism.

'Everything's Gonna Be Okay' tells the story of Nicholas, a 25-year-old neurotic young man, played by Josh Thomas himself, who will have to take care of his two teenage stepsisters, Matilda and Genevieve, after his father dies of a terminal illness. One of these young women is autistic. Nicholas will have to take care of them, adapt to his routines and demonstrate the maturity that everyone expects from the older brother while everyone seeks happiness.

READ:  This is Dustin's favorite theory (Gaten Matarazzo)

Together with Josh Thomas complete the cast Maeve Press, Adam Faison and Kayla Cromer. The series has confirmed a first season of ten episodes of thirty minutes each.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.