 Josh Hartnett confirms that he rejected the Superman role and closed down to make superhero movies

The actor Josh Hartnett ("The Slevin Case", "The Black Dahlia") had a period of a decade ago in which he sounded quite like a potential actor to take on different roles in comic and superhero movies. His name came to be linked to roles like Loki or Daredevil, or even Bruce Wayne in the Chris Nolan Batman trilogy, but also He was one of the actors that sounded for Superman when director Brett Ratner was in charge of the movie "Superman Flyby" of the early 2000s.

In a new interview with Variety, Hartnett has sincere and talked about that opportunity he had to take the role of Superman and how he rejected that offer. When asking about his statements from a while ago where he commented that he had rejected the roles of Spider-Man (who later went to Tobey Maguire), Batman (who took him Christian Bale) and Superman (the project was recycled in “Superman Returns” with Brandon Routh as the protagonist), and if he really auditioned for those roles, the actor has clarified some ideas.

I did not reject Spider-Man. I don't know where that came from. I only rejected Superman as a direct offer. But at that time in my career, many people asked me to make such films. I had meetings with those directors and people said: 'Would you be interested?' I talked to them about what they were doing and finally decided that I was not interested, but that was a very privileged place for a young man. I am a bit original and I had the advantage of making that decision, and that is the direction I chose.

He also clarifies that there was no formal audition or offer for the role of Batman, just a simple talk with the director.

No, Batman was not an audition or an offer. It was a conversation with the director (Christopher Nolan). I think there is a lot of misinformation out there. When you say one thing about it once, and the thing explodes. But I'm not interested in telling that story over and over again.

The actor has never shown a special interest in this type of movies, and in fact it seems somewhat "tired" that the theme of superhero movies is taken away, in a clear reflection that he is not attracted too much.

Via information | Variety