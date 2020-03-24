Josh Gad Lee Tales on Twitter

Share it:

If only for his fanaticism with Star wars, to Josh Gad you have to love him. It is true that his pitiful video from a few days ago in which he cried for all the children were going to miss during the quarantine did not help much, but the actor seems to have found a way to focus his feelings and make a little effort that really make a difference.

"Yes, the rumors are true. Join the #GadBookClub every day by meeting and reading a book for the kids while their parents take a much-needed break or for you parents as the kids take a much-needed break. I love you all", has explained.

Indeed, the actor has already read ‘Olivia and the Missing Toy' from Ian Falconer, of which he admits that he has not received any permission to carry out this “performance", Y 'The Bear and The Piano', from David R. L. Litchfield.

We first encountered Gad in ‘A ball rocker’(Peter Cattaneo, 2008) and, during the first years of his career, he knew how to find a gap as a comic secondary from which many thought he could never escape. Luckily for everyone, his roles in titles like ‘Jobs’(Joshua Michael Stern, 2013),‘I wish I was here’(Zach Braff, 2014) or the series‘The Comedians’(Matt Nix, 2015) helped make his future filmography more interesting.

Key member of the Disney family as the voice of Olaf in 'Frozen the ice kingdom’(Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, 2013),‘Frozen II’(Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, 2019) and any official product of the saga, Gad was also LeFou in 'Beauty and the Beast’(Bill Condon, 2017) and has been one of the stars of‘Murder on the Orient Express’(Kenneth Branagh, 2017), the fun one‘Little Monsters’(Abe Forsythe, 2019),‘Avenue 5’, The new series of Armando Iannucci, and the promising ‘Artemis Fowl’(Kenneth Branagh, 2020).