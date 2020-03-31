Josh Brolin Wants To Be Cable In The Marvel Universe Despite Thanos

Share it:

Josh Brolin going to the limit. After embodying the almighty final villain of the first great arc of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'Avengers: Infinity War’(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018) and‘Avengers: Endgame’(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019), premieres that he combined with that of the sequel‘Sicario: The day of the soldier’(Stefano Sollima, 2018), did not take long to announce its adherence to the most surprising cast of 2020 in the expected‘Dune' from Denis Villeneuve.

But the end of Thanos, his marvelite titan, does not have to mean his departure from the gigantic UCM. Recall that, in 2018, the fun was released ‘Deadpool 2’(David Leitch), in which Brolin played Cable, a character who is likely to be used in the third installment of a film that, after Disney's purchase of 21st Century Fox, could become part of the avenging adventures. According Rob Liefeld, father of the character in the bullets, the actor is looking forward to that.

"Josh wants to be Cable again sooner rather than laterLiefeld tells ComicBook.com. "He is eager to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. He said he understands how adored his role as Thanos is, but he doesn't look much like Josh Brolin."

"They are his own words. He said to me, 'Rob, when I appeared as Cable in' Deadpool 2 'my phones rang non-stop.'"Says the cartoonist. "It changed everything for him and obviously Josh will receive some award for his professional career at some point. The guy is just one of our best actors"

At the moment there is not much confirmed information about it. ‘Deadpool 3’Will come true, probably with Ryan Reynolds Y Josh Brolin repeating their roles, and Disney has promised that it will not lower the tone of the two acidic first installments but, will it really be part of the canon of its pampered UCM?