Josh Brolin has a new series with Amazon and Brad Pitt

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Crazy Titan is back, although in this new project to Josh Brolin it will be his turn to face the villain. The actor who brought Thanos to life in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Endgame' will be seen on the small screen in a new Amazon Studios series entitled 'Outer Range'.

As Variety reports, this new series will be a thriller where we will meet Royal Abbott, the character of Brolin, a man who lives on his ranch with his family on the edge of the desert of Wyoming He must deal with the unknown after discovering an unfathomable mystery in his land. Created by Brian Watkins and the Brad Pitt production company attached to the project, this new series will bring Brolin back to the small screen after a long time. We could see him in 'Mister Sterling' (2003) and 'Winnetka Road' (1994), but both series were ephemeral and canceled before reaching a dozen episodes. Hopefully this new project comes to fruition and we can enjoy more time of our Crazy Titan. However, there is still much to know more about this new series.

'Outer Range' is still in its early stages, so it is unknown when the premiere date will be on Amazon, but we will continue to report. Meanwhile, we can see Brolin in his next project, the highly anticipated 'Dune'by Denis Villeneuve, where he works with a stellar team among those who are Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem or Zendaya.