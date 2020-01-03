Josee, the Tiger and the Fish: revealed the exit window along with a key visual

Share it:

The last few years have guaranteed several touching stories to the public. In addition to the works of Makoto Shinkai, undoubtedly stand out titles such as I want to eat your pancreas and The Form of the Voice. In particular, the latter also touched on the theme of disability, and the same topic will be part of the story of Josee, The Tiger and the Fish.

The official website and Twitter account of the feature film Josee, The Tiger and the Fish has announced the release date for orientation in Japanese cinemas. Contrary to the first expectations that predicted a schedule at the end of the year, Josee, The Tiger and the Fish has been confirmed for summer 2020.

Fewer months than expected to see therefore the touching story of Tsuneo and Josee. To accompany the news on this exit window, a key visual prepared by Nao Emoto, character designer of the film, was also unveiled, which you can see below.

Born from Tanabe's mind, who published the original story in 1985 within an anthology with other short stories, Josee, The Tiger and the Fish has already received a live action in 2003 and will shortly be published in manga format. Nao Emoto, in charge of the illustrations, will take care of this and will be published on Kadokawa's Da Vinci magazine starting from January.