Josee, the Tiger and the Fish: new trailer for the film from the studio of My Hero Academia

Studio Bones is preparing to return to the big screen with a new film project that puts aside the heroes of My Hero Academia to propose a tearful adaptation of the novel of the same name by Seiko Tanabe, Josee, the Tiger and the Fish. The film is preparing for its debut in the winter season to coincide with a holiday.

The latest effort of Studio Bones is dedicated to one of the talented works Seiko Tanabe, longtime writer who boasts of numerous awards won in her long career. The popularity of his short novel even convinced an animation studio to adapt the story into a feature film under the direction of Kotaro Tamura (Noragami). Despite this, the film originally scheduled for summer has faced a few obstacles along the way including a global pandemic.

However, in the past few hours the staff has released a new promotional trailer, the same one you can see at the top of the news, which provides an idea of ​​the delicate themes that the film will deal with. For those who do not know, in fact, the story tells of the relationship between the student Tsuneo and Josee, a girl confined to a wheelchair due to poor health. The two meet by chance one morning, during a walk between Josee and his grandmother.

And you, however, what expectations do you have for the new film from the My Hero Academia studio definitely expected on December 25th? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.