Josee, the Tiger and the Fish: new images of the new film by the director of Noragami

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The third season of Noragami will still wait, as the director Kotaro Tamura is grappling with the production of his latest film, the adaptation of the tear-jerking novel Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, nevertheless made by the studio behind titles of the caliber of My Hero Academia.

The wonderful novel by Seiko Tanabe, announced in animated form last December, boasts for the occasion of a mammoth staff, starting with the director mentioned above. Kotaro Tamura, in fact, will be assisted by Nao Emoto to character design, while Harako Izuka (known for Children of the Whales) will direct the work of the animators. Sayuka Kauwamura (Strobe Edge), finally, will deal with the script, with Evan Call to musical composition (Violet Evergarden).

In the last hours, moreover, new images of the film have leaked on the net, the same ones that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which promise an extraordinary artistic splendor, typical of the study Bones. The story tells of the relationship between the university student Tsuneo and Josee, a girl forced into a wheelchair because of poor health. The two meet the first time one morning, during a walk with Josee's grandmother. Will this meeting change their lives?

And what expectations do you have for the animated adaptation of "Josee, the Tiger and the Fish", a novel appreciated by critics and audiences? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, in the space provided below.