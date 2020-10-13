Josee, the Tiger and the Fish: BONES ‘romantic film shows up in a new trailer

A few moments ago Kadokawa showed the second trailer of Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, the new film by Studio Bones based on the tearjerking novel of the legendary Seiko Tanabe. The beautifully animated video shows the relationship between the two protagonists and includes an excerpt from Eve’s song “Shinkai”, composed specifically for the film.

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish will debut in Japan on December 25, 2020, simultaneously with the release of Pokémon: Coco. The film, already postponed once due to the health emergency, is directed by Kotaro Tamura (former director of Noragami) and will be shown in a special preview during the Tokyo International Film Festival scheduled for next month.

The story of Josee, the Tiger and the Fish tells the relationship between the young student Tsuneo and the beautiful Josee, a girl confined to a wheelchair due to poor health. The two meet by chance one morning, during a walk between Josee and her grandmother, and form a special relationship.

Studio Bones then returns to the cinema a year after the screening of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and will replicate again in 2021 with the distribution of Eureka Seven: Hi-Evolution 3. The studio is among the most requested in recent years, and is currently working on the production of My Hero Academia 5 e Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!.

