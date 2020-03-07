Sports

José Rodríguez recounts his stormy experience in Germany: "It was the mistake of my life"

March 7, 2020
Edie Perez
The season began disastrously for him, since Malaga's problems with the financial fair play prevented them from enrolling him but Jose Rodriguez He has smiled again in Fuenlabrada. Although the streak is not good, the midfielder is clear in Carousel Madrid: "It is true that the dynamics are not good, nor is it to be alarmed because we are in a comfortable position on the table. I believe that everyone would have signed being in this position at the beginning of the season. "

Asked about his journey around the world, he has defined his passage through the Galatasaray as "passion", for the Macabbi as "a very healthy country that is not what it seems", in Fortuna "they take a part of my heart. Afternoon or I'll play there sooner. " On the contrary it defines its passage through the Mainz: "The mistake of my life. I think they were very unfair to my situation because of what happened to me. In my debut I got a red card and the club sentenced me. I don't blame anyone, I just think that my career was ascending and when I arrive in Germany then my career come down very very fast".

The chosen child of Mourinho, who made him debut at age 17, has assured that he will always be "grateful to Mourinho, but above all to Real Madrid, that is clear to me."

