José Mourinho goes to a senior center in London to collaborate in the fight against the coronavirus

José Mourinho, coach of Tottenham, has been seen in the social center for the elderly 'Age UK Enfield', a well-known organization in London that cares for the elderly in the English capital. The Portuguese coach has joined the tasks that both this organization and another call "Love Door Step", are being carried out in all these centers and it is based on the care and maintenance of said facilities.

Love Door Step, is a non-profit organization that aims to satisfy food to all those who need it and with their collaboration with "Age UK Enfield" it is taking care of the elderly, in the centers where they are, since they are people at risk from the coronavirus.

José Mourinho has gone to one of those senior centers in the London capital to help with these care tasks, and as they are collected in photographs, or in the video that follows, it plays an active role in this fight against the spread of the pandemic that is ravaging the world.

The Tottenham coach has received all kinds of comments praising his solidarity action, and has brought out the most human side of José Mourinho exciting social media users.