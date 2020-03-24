Sports

José Mourinho goes to a senior center in London to collaborate in the fight against the coronavirus

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

José Mourinho, coach of Tottenham, has been seen in the social center for the elderly 'Age UK Enfield', a well-known organization in London that cares for the elderly in the English capital. The Portuguese coach has joined the tasks that both this organization and another call "Love Door Step", are being carried out in all these centers and it is based on the care and maintenance of said facilities.

Love Door Step, is a non-profit organization that aims to satisfy food to all those who need it and with their collaboration with "Age UK Enfield" it is taking care of the elderly, in the centers where they are, since they are people at risk from the coronavirus.

José Mourinho has gone to one of those senior centers in the London capital to help with these care tasks, and as they are collected in photographs, or in the video that follows, it plays an active role in this fight against the spread of the pandemic that is ravaging the world.

READ:  NBA stars agree on his message: "Stay safe"

The Tottenham coach has received all kinds of comments praising his solidarity action, and has brought out the most human side of José Mourinho exciting social media users.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.