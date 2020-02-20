José Mojica Marins, the legendary Zé do Caixão, icon of Latin American horror dies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Beard, long nails and top hat. Creator and creation, José Mojica Marins, an authentic historical institution in Brazil and the object of worship in the rest of the world, has died at 83. With his explosive mixture of classic horror and natural spontaneity, the creator of Brazilian nightmares has left our world in search, now yes, of a perpetual darkness.

The cinema that left the cemetery

Mojica Marins was the perfect mix between Jesús Franco and Narciso Ibáñez Serrador. I think it's the best presentation I can offer to new fans who can discover this prodigious wizard of the darkest cinema through his death. Known in Latin America, where he was a star, like Zé do Caixão, in the United States responded to the name of Coffin Joe, although in more than half the world his cinema is still in an unknown state.

José Mojica Marins was, above all, a character in himself, of an aspect and presence among the Mandrake of comics, the most controversial and uncomfortable humorist and the mystery and taste for the most purist macabre. With his top hat, his cape over black suit, the medallion and the ring, he went the definitive image of the gravedigger. Image to which he gave a plus thanks to his beard and absolutely disproportionate nails. A lifetime given to the cause of horror.

His character was born, according to the filmmaker himself, from a nightmare he had one night in 1963: "A type of black man took me through a cemetery. I was sick and raved for a high fever. He left me in front of a tombstone with two dates: my birth and my death. I woke up screaming, and in that moment I decided to make a movie different from everything I had done. There the character was born, there began to take shape in my mind and in my life. "

Born in São Paulo on March 13, 1936, the son of a Spanish immigrant, a former bullfighter who in his country of adoption could not prosper in business because of the strong animalistic pressure of the country. He would later become a movie theater manager. "I programmed all genres, including terror. In that cinema I not only saw Chaplin's 'The Boy', also the 'Phantom of the Opera' by Lon Chaney or Karloff's 'Frankenstein' and the rest of the productions of Universal from the 30s and 40s, as well as sex education documentaries. I watched them from the projection booth, almost all were forbidden for children".

Delusions of an abnormal

According to José Mojica Marins, the fanciful was part of his routine. "It was the funeral of a friend of the family, an elegant guy, a commercial. He gave treats to the children, always advised remedies for the sick … One day he fell dead. At least we thought so. They put him in a coffin so that friends and family will watch over him. I was there when he got up. He was not dead, he only had catalepsy. Of course, his wife and the others thanked Heaven for their prayers to be heard. However, the next day, everyone changed their attitude towards him; he became an outcast, a cursed man who would have made a deal with the devil. People avoided him. His wife left him, his children did not want to know anything about him. Forced to leave the city, he died, this time really, in a psychiatric hospital. This story made me think of religion, the hypocrisy of the faithful. It helped me shape my personality. "

Between 12 and 15 years old, he rolls with friends and with his 16mm camera more than fifteen films of all genres. During the 40s he is polishing his style until he reached a first feature film that came out as he had to leave in this story. The title was 'Sentença de Deus', an unfinished project that consisted in telling the misfortunes that occurred to eight people who had died. "The priests warned me that I was going to have big problems with this movie, that the movie was damn"recalls the director." I ignored his advice. I could see they were telling the truth. An actress died drowned in her pool. The substitute succumbed to tuberculosis. The third had both legs amputated after an accident. It was better that I stopped. When I tried to turn the movie into a television series, the one who died was the producer. "

His next attempt did not have much better luck. In the filming of 'No Auge do Desespero', a hurricane swept the set and the team. After several years of failed attempts, José Mojica Marins finally manages to finish a project: 'A Sina do Aventureiro', a Brazilian western full of emotions, as his poster read. His revenge western "It wasn't easy to roll," he said. "After seeing a bloody scene that I had just filmed, some villagers tried to lynch me. It took me a few days to get over it before returning to work."

Before finding his way, he tried his luck with another more social title. 'Meu Destino em Tuas Mãos', portrait of five young people in a reformatory. At the same time, he also tries to carry out two more personal projects, one on the rock fever and the other on the anger of the young generation, but nobody trusts a director who only accumulates failures.

Death is born

Revenge was not long in coming. In 1964 he presented 'At midnight I will take your soul'. With the project on the table, they took him crazy. A Brazilian horror movie was simply not possible. The filmmaker himself played Zé du Cercueil because no actor was interested. He had thought of Milton Ribeiro, but for fear of arousing the general laugh, he rejected the offer. With the plastic false nails, a hat borrowed by a friend and an old coat found in the studio, the character was born. Shooting was not a pleasure trip either. Nadia had prepared nothing, almost everything was improvised. Marins sold everything to finance the movie, from the car to the house. In the end he had only two pants and a jacket left and he went to the extreme of threatening the technicians with a gun to finish the job.

Despite the problems with censorship, the film reached theaters and caused a sensation thanks to its imperfect and grandiloquent style, but also to its wild scratches, its gloomy atmosphere, and charmingly macabre dialogues. In Brazil the same thing happened as the first in the United States with Herschell Gordon Lewis. For many, this miserable failure was already the best filmmaker in the world. There were even criticisms comparing José Mojica Marins with Luis Buñuel for surrealism and his protests against religion. But in spite of everything, the personal result was painful: "The film filled the rooms, enriched especially some distributors who, for the most part, have not paid me a radish."

Sure of the impact of the character, José Mojica Marins would take three years to unearth it, not without considering his return to purgatory where he would have faced a satanic Christ. It is not the craziest idea of ​​the Brazilian, since a project entitled 'Encarnação' tried to send the character to a limbo to which it could only be accessed through a toilet cistern. His debts were settled thanks to 'O Diabo de Vila Velha', a western that co-produced and did not sign. Zé's return was already a fact.

In 'Tonight I will possess your corpse', the cracked gravedigger needs to achieve immortality by fertilizing the perfect woman. To do this, he kidnaps young girls he undergoes several tests, although most are thrown into a pit full of snakes. The shooting was a little better than the original movie. "However, it lasted three months, a real technical challenge. I found problems with the actresses, who assured me that they were not afraid of snakes or spiders. When they saw the three hundred tarantulas needed for the film, almost all fled. I had to hire others less sensitive. "Legend says that the director got the actors drunk and that to better test their performers' skills, the director put them to a test: a toad in their underwear. If the candidate does not scream or jump against the roof was automatically hired.

The Secret in Their Eyes

Marins said that his greatest fear in life was to lose sight. Undergoing an operation in the mid-seventies, he kept the operation for 'Inferno Carnal', a film where skinny cows already grazed at ease. 'Finis Hominis', shot four years earlier, was a full-fledged failure. "It may not be the most successful of my films, but it is my favorite." The film gave rise to a sequel more corpulent than its model, a sequence that shows a voodoo ceremony during which a man crushes a chicken. Once again, some critics point out the strong affinity that José Mojica Marins would maintain with the Buñuel of the Mexican period.

"We can have something in common about religion, but at that time still I had not seen any of his films. Besides, I don't think that influenced me much. On the other hand, I also have no influence of Alejandro Jodorowsky from whom I knew nothing until they told me about his existence. "The instinct of self-education.

In 2008, with 'Encarnação do Demônio', he ended a decade of abstinence by resuscitating the gravedigger in what was the third film by Zé du Cercueil. An ancient script that updates with two other writers, where Zé regains his freedom after spending 30 years behind bars and continues his search for the perfect woman. A true festival of atrocities where, to play a young Zé, the director recruits Raymond Castile, an American fan who dressed up every year as the character.

José Mojica Marins he never intended to give up his character. After recovering from two heart attacks in 2014, he announced his return to the 'Mosquitoid' project, a suspicious comedy in which a giant mosquito from another galaxy turns the inhabitants of a small city in Brazil into zombies. And there would be Zé du Cercueil holding the guy.

Last summer Inés Bayo, leader of Los Fresones Rebeldes, died. Maybe now the gravedigger wants to settle accounts With her in the hereafter. But surely they would do it dancing.