José Manuel Calderón surprises in 'La Resistencia' when answering the money question

The former basketball player, José Manuel Calderón, was last night at 'La Resistencia' where he submitted to the most ironic questions of David Broncano.

Calderón showed his great sense of humor when they reviewed Extremadura's career in the NBA. Although, of course, the interview did not start with his "work." Rather they started talking about the "power when urinating".

Then they went on to talk about him historic free throw record in the NBA, when he managed 151 of 154 during The 2008-2009 season. It was able to obtain 98.1% of success, being this the best percentage that has been signed in regular season. "I missed only three free throws in the whole season. I did 87 in a row and finished with 151. I have not approached, it is difficult. It was a historical record," he said.

And finally, they ended up with the famous money question. The NBA is very transparent in this regard and publishes all the salaries of its players. Therefore, it was very easy to search on Google in how much Calderón was around.

The former player confessed that he won "an average of 7 million dollars a year." Then, Broncano made calculations and commented that he has "at least 300 million dollars"An amount that would have perceived the military in teams like Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

A figure far from what Gerard Piqué admitted, as the Barça player said he had more than the entire budget of the rival team, Espanyol, about 93 million euros.

