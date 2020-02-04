         José Luis Cuerda dies, director of 'Dawn, which is not little' and a reference in the Spanish comedy

Share it:

Signatory of titles that penetrated deeply among Spanish viewers, such as 'La marrana', 'The language of the butterflies' and, above all, 'Dawn, which is not little', José Luis Cuerda has died at 72 after a lifetime delivered to his passion and to which our cinema owes him much more than his surreal comedies.

A referent is leaving

His latest feature film, 'Time Later', still recent in the collective memory, in addition to a return to its origins also served for more than a generation of comedians and national actors to pay Cuerda's prayer while, in passing, they formed one of the most spectacular coral deals of our cinema.

Born in Albacete, where he was born in 1947, José Luis Cuerda would begin his career at TVE, where he signed more than 500 works. He was director and director of ‘Cultura 2’ and his first work with actors he arrived in 1977 with ‘El tunnel’, a television adaptation of Ernesto Sábato's novel.

He worked as a professor of Cinematographic Performance at the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Salamanca and in 1999 he received a Goya for Best Screenplay and the Waves Award for 'The language of the butterflies'. Ten years later, in 2009, he received the Goya for Best Adapted Screenplay (shared with Rafael Azcona) for 'The Blind Sunflowers', which was chosen to represent Spain at the Oscars that year.

One of Cuerda's greatest successes outside the director's chair was for the first time working as a producer and allowing one Alejandro Amenábar to debut in the feature film with 'Thesis', despite who despite one of the indispensable titles of our cinema modern.

Irene and Elena Cuerda, the director's daughters, reported their father's death this morning at the Hospital de la Princesa de Madrid. They regret such a felt loss and appreciate the samples of affection received towards the one who has been one of the most important directors of Spanish cinema of the last decades. The family will celebrate the farewell of the Manchego director in privacy

We are not very clear that from tomorrow we will settle for dawn. Rest in peace, teacher.