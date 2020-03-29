José Luis Capón, Atlético legend, dies at the age of 72

Share it:

José Luis Capón, former player of Atlético de Madrid, has died at the age of 72. The winger played nine seasons with the rojiblanco club and was 13 times absolute international.

"Today is a sad day for the rojiblanca family. Atlético de Madrid is in mourning for the death of our former player José Luis Capón González ", begins the release Atlético de Madrid.

During nine seasons in two stages (1970-1971 and 1972-1980), with the only interruption of a season on loan in Burgos, Capón played 269 official matches with the Atletico jersey, a time in which he won the Intercontinental Cup, two leagues (1972-73 and 1976-77) and a Copa del Rey (1976).

He began his career playing as a right-back, taking the witness from another historical as Isacio Calleja, although he also held the positions of central and midfielder. He debuted with Atlético on January 24, 1971 against RC Celta de Vigo, and since then he has played 200 league matches, 34 Cup matches, 14 Recopa matches, 13 European Cup matches, 6 UEFA Cup matches and 2 of the Intercontinental as athletic.

With the Madrid team he won four titles: the Intercontinental, two leagues and a Cup, and on November 25, 1980 he said goodbye to Vicente Calderón with a game tribute to a team from the Soviet Union. His good work at Atleti opened the doors for the Spanish team, and It was 13 times international.

In tribute to Capón, Atlético announced that the flag in tribute to the fans located in the Wanda Metropolitano will fly at half-mast for 24 hours. "With the departure of Capón, the athletic family loses another of the symbols that gave everything for this club on and off the field of play. From the club, the president, CEO and our board show their sincere condolences to all your family and friends, "says the club.