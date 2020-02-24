José José's lover attacks Anel Noreña calling her “old woman”

Sol Ibarguen, alleged lover of José José in his youth, attacked Mrs. Anel Noreña, first wife of the Prince of the Song and mother of her 2 eldest children.

According to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, "he spoke badly about José José's children and said that even the old woman already had her television program referring to Anel."

And not only that, but Sol also lashed out at all the women who criticize her. He says they do it because they are "ugly and envious."

In this regard, Sol Ibarguen communicated live with the ‘First Hand’ program to clarify why he attacked Anel Noreña like this:

For starters I never said names but he is talking about that person, which is not worth saying the name of those people … That lady calls me as the "poor idiot" and I have never insulted her. I defend myself, I am already very tired, I was not to blame, the one who put the horn was he not me ”.

Therefore, he assured that he will defend himself against all the accusations against him.

