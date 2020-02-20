José Joel and Marysol Sosa … do you plan a lawsuit against Sarita Sosa in Mexico?

Share it:

The lawsuit between the children of José José seems endless. Now, one of José Joel y Marysol's lawyers explained that if there is a lawsuit in Mexico against the youngest daughter of the Prince of the Song, Sarita will have to come and appear.

Attorney Cecilia Mendoza explained to Elisa Beristain and Javer Ceriani of Gossip No Like that José José's eldest children filed a lawsuit before her father died.

“We started a family controversy trial in a matter of visitation and living arrangements so that the older children lived with their father at least 4 days a month, however, the famous died at that time.

Regarding the statements of Sergio Mayer, who assured that José José's eldest children altered the call they made public with Sara, the legal advisor assured that it is not modified, and explained that they suggested recording all calls due to the situation they were living:

We suggest recording all kinds of calls we could have with the lady, no calls are edited, we have them and they are the ones that were made. ”

Regarding whether Sara Sosa and her mother Sara Salazar could take legal action against their siblings in Mexico for discredit, the lawyer replied:

Right now we are working on it, but she also has the right. I just think that it is not worth trying to do it because of a situation because of death, or trying to hide or try to divert all carelessness. ”

The legal advisor also assured that in case of a trial in Mexico, the Saras would have to appear in this territory.

With information from Gossip No Like.

