José Joel and Marysol already charge royalties from their father in ANDI: Leticia Calderón (VIDEO)

The singer's eldest children José José, Marysol and José Joel, are already charging royalties from their famous father in the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI).

The disclosure of the news was made by the actress Leticia Calderón, who is part of the Executive Committee of said collective management company.

“Yes, we were there and we greeted each other, (Marysol) went with her baby, very nice. We act with them and with any partner in the same way, we try to make everyone feel happy, at ease, to help them, to feel at home, ”he revealed. Calderon in an interview for the morning program Hoy.

It should be noted that there has been great controversy between Marysol, José Joel and Sarita Sosa, so it is unknown if the latter is aware of the collection that its half brothers are making.

"Royalties are paid up to 70 years after your death," said the Leticia Calderón when referring to the validity of the payment that the ANDI grants to the children that Jose jose had with Anel Noreña.

So far more details about the collection of money are unknown, because according to Leticia Calderón That is confidential information.

