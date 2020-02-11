José Bordalás, protagonist of this Tuesday in El Larguero

The coach of Getafe CF, José Bordalás, will be at El Larguero tonight with Manu Carreño from 11:30 p.m. With contract until 2022, the master is on the starting shuttle prepared to face a challenge of greater dimensions than those required by the Azulón set.

No one escapes that the success of Getafe in recent years It is largely due to his coach. Bordalás has molded an author team with a very demanding system in which each player is squeezed to the limit.

The effort is non-negotiable and the Alicante coach, for four seasons, has managed to convince all the players who have gone through Getafe to become a kind of soccer workers who not only struggle until exhaustion. They also play very well.

His last exhibition before the Valencia, with a blunt victory (3-0) Forged in a duel with absolute dominance and overwhelming from minute one to ninety, it is the last demonstration that the Getafe de Bordalás is serious about the Champions League.

Ángel Torres is aware that his coach could leave, as did others like Bernd schuster, who could not say "no" to offers like those of Real Madrid. However, the president of Getafe, if a great person comes to look for his technician, will not refuse and even forgive his termination clause.

All these doubts and much more will Carreño ask Bordalás from 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The interview can be followed on video through the official El Larguero channels, both on YouTube and on Facebook and Twitter.