José Bordalás: "Playing every 48 hours is not what we are used to, but we will have to get used to it"

José Bordalás, Getafe coach, explained in Carousel Deportivo how the club is facing the break due to the coronavirus crisis and stated that when the competition resumes "they will have to adapt."

"Every day we are controlling the players but the boys are good, we try not to lose shape. TWe are all eager to return to normal, many players call us because we miss him ", the Getafe coach began to explain.

Regarding the intention of Real Sociedad to open its sports facilities for players facing the next Mars, the coach said that "Real has requested it, but as long as there is some risk you have to wait a few weeks. "

On how long the teams should have to train before returning to compete, Bordalás said that "it should be about 5 weeks, it is normal for a good level." "Given the need we would adapt in less time ", added.

"Playing every 48 hours is not what we are used to, but it is clear that this is not normal. As professionals we are, we will have to get used to the needs," he explained.

Regarding playing without an audience, the Azulón coach was sympathetic. "We must assume the possibility of playing without an audience, it has been played, we are aware that it will come back gradually and almost certainly the first games will be without an audience, "he explained.

"We should not be daring because we are not professionals on certain issues, there is a pandemic that is making people suffer. If there is no risk to health, I am in favor of resuming the competition, ending it, adapting and Sacrifice us all, for the good of football and that no one is harmed "he concluded.