Jorge Salinas' daughter once again boasts beauty in sportswear

Jorge Salinas' daughter, Gabriela Cataño, is becoming more beautiful and she always stands out in her publications on social networks where she looks spectacular one of the most recent is the one she shared with sportswear where she is seen as the most beautiful , because it has tremendous body.

And although it is not related to the performance just like his father is a celebrity on Instagram with his beauty tutorials in addition to the modeling sections he performs like this one he published, which has more than 500 likes and several comments on everything kind.

"How beautiful, beautiful eyes", "Beautiful eyes you are a beautiful woman", "How beautiful you are to the natural @gabriellacatano please do not wear anything like that you look super good little girl beautiful", writes her fans to see her pose as sexy .

Recall that much has been said about the relationship between Jorge Salinas and Adriana Cataño because the actress has never left when asked about the father of his daughter who does not express himself well, because apparently he was a very absent person in the Life of your daughter.

Since her father was not there, I wanted to replace that love and if I had had another relationship with another person, if I had married, if I had had children, I would not do the same, I have been mother and father, Adriana said in an interview.

It is worth mentioning that Adriana and Jorge Salinas at that time were the couple of the moment, but the relationship was not very good.