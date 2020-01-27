Jorge Navarro Sánchez's widow tells how her last goodbye was

Share it:

Last Friday a mass was held in memory of Jorge Navarro Sánchez, in the Parish of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Mexico City, where the widow of the actor "Without fear of the truth" was accompanied by family, friends and production team of the Televisa series.

At the end of the Mass, actress Gabriela Barajas expressed with a broken heart before the media: "This should not have happened if there had been the necessary security measures on the set." As you will remember, her husband and her son's father lost their lives in a fatal accident at a location "Without fear of the truth" on Thursday, January 23, 2020, after falling from a five meter high bridge next to his partner Luis Gerardo Rivera.

Jorge Navarro Sánchez's funeral was held in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. "It was cremated, it was also very beautiful there because the whole theater community was there, that night was singing, all his teammates sang to him, it was partying, we listened to Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante, The Beatles."

When my husband arrived in the box I put music from Vivaldi, because he loved Vivaldi.









Gabriela Barajas stressed that her husband loved her profession, "he worked in love with this series, I was his # 1 fan and it is not to cheer for the company, but he day in love with his work, from the first to the second his character was growing season and in the third he did something very beautiful. "

The widow of Jorge Navarro Sánchez ask that the facts be clarified and know what happened that night on Thursday, January 23. He also commented that together with their lawyers, they are in talks with Televisa and ensure compensation for her and her son.

"My son knows what happened to his dad, at first I tried telling him through a fable, so that he understood that now his dad would be an angel and that he was going to protect us, of course I told him more things because some newspapers brought difficult photos that I had to explain to my son, "Gabriela Barajas told Infobae Mexico.