Jorge Molina jokes after winning at home at Valencia: "My goal has been a churro"

February 8, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Jorge Molina, Getafe striker, joked about the goal that marked Valencia, the second of three of his team (3-0) and said he was "a churro". The player of the blue team scored one of the best goals of his career after completing a series of precise movements within the area of ​​the Albert Celades team that ended the ball inside the goal of Jaume Domenech. At a press conference, he described his play between jokes: "It was coming out at the time. It was a nice goal to give peace of mind. My goal has been a churro. In the end you always remember the family when you score such a goal. They are that hold you when things are not going well and you remember her. Also very happy for all the fans, who have enjoyed, "he said.

Molina said his team is very "happy" for the result he achieved against Valencia and said that 3-0 was "very important" because of the "potential" of his rival.

"I do not know what the difference between the two has been exactly. I do not know how they have taken the game, We have done it like all the games, from minute one to the end we have been superior. There has been no doubt," he said .

Questioned by the words of his coach, José Bordalás, who said that Jorge Molina was like "El Cid Campeador", thanked the words of his coach and said that the admiration was reciprocal. "Our performance is also due to Mr., who demands a lot from us."

Finally, he referred to the possibility of playing in the Spanish team: "" We saw it last year and you have to be realistic. I have an age. It is tremendously complicated. I want to perform well and help the team, "he concluded.

