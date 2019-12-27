Jorge López ('Elite') makes us tender with his family album

Share it:

It was one of the great additions in the second season of 'Elite' and with his charisma he conquered all the fans of the series. We talk about Jorge López, the Chilean actor who has won our hearts thanks to Valerio, his character in Netflix fiction. A few weeks ago, he finished recording the third season and now he has to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. The interpreter took a plane to his native country and from there prepared, via Instagram, an adorable surprise for all his followers. Jorge López has shared several images of his family and has brutalized us.

Do not expect to find it in any of these snapshots because the young man has focused on teaching his ancestors, some when he was still very young. Thanks to the photographs you will meet his great-grandparents, grandparents, uncles and you can even make some resemblance. We see a certain air at his 'yayo'. Dare to 'turn' the pages of your most personal album and do not stop because in the last one there is a surprise that will make you die of love.

In the first of the images, Jorge López introduces us to his great-uncles and grandfather.

Continue with another in which we see his great grandparents, his grandfather and his great uncles. As you can see the picture is from 1944.

In the third 'storie' he shows us two photos of the great-grandparents. Looks like he inherited the curls of the bisa!

We finished the tour with a stamp of his as a child. What a cute kid!

Jorge López makes it clear that he feels passion for his people and we love that. Still not melting?