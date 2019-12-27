Entertainment

Jorge López ('Elite') makes us tender with his family album

December 27, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

It was one of the great additions in the second season of 'Elite' and with his charisma he conquered all the fans of the series. We talk about Jorge López, the Chilean actor who has won our hearts thanks to Valerio, his character in Netflix fiction. A few weeks ago, he finished recording the third season and now he has to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. The interpreter took a plane to his native country and from there prepared, via Instagram, an adorable surprise for all his followers. Jorge López has shared several images of his family and has brutalized us.

Do not expect to find it in any of these snapshots because the young man has focused on teaching his ancestors, some when he was still very young. Thanks to the photographs you will meet his great-grandparents, grandparents, uncles and you can even make some resemblance. We see a certain air at his 'yayo'. Dare to 'turn' the pages of your most personal album and do not stop because in the last one there is a surprise that will make you die of love.

READ:  Why is the Climate Summit held in Madrid?

The 'Elite' actor, Jorge López, introduces us to his family with lots of endearing photos

In the first of the images, Jorge López introduces us to his great-uncles and grandfather.

Jorge López family photos

Instagram

Continue with another in which we see his great grandparents, his grandfather and his great uncles. As you can see the picture is from 1944.

Jorge López shows us his family album

Netflix

In the third 'storie' he shows us two photos of the great-grandparents. Looks like he inherited the curls of the bisa!

Jorge López and his family album

Netflix

We finished the tour with a stamp of his as a child. What a cute kid!

Jorge López and his family photo album

Instagram

Jorge López makes it clear that he feels passion for his people and we love that. Still not melting?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.