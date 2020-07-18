Jorge Jesús leaves Flamengo: the Argentine technicians who could replace him

Share it:

Jorge Jesús leaves Flamengo and returns to Benfica in Portugal (REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes)

"Thank you very much, Mr." With those words, Flamengo announced the departure of the coach this Friday Jorge Jesus. Hours later it was confirmed that the Portuguese will return to his country of origin to take the lead in Benfica, a club that he already directed with great success between 2009 and 2015.

The DT stepped aside after a successful 13-month cycle at the Brazilian club. In that time he rose with six titles: the Brazilian Championship (2019), the Brazilian Super Cup (2020), the South American Cup (2020)), the Guanabara Cup (2020), the Carioca Championship (2020) and the most important of all that was the Libertadores Cup 2019, a trophy that had been denied to Fla since 1981.

This is how Jorge Jesús dismissed Flamengo on his social networks

Despite regretting the loss of his victorious coach, Flamengo respects this personal decision"Said the managers of the Rio de Janeiro club in an official statement released through its website.

Benfica announced in the afternoon the hiring of Jorge Jesús, who will begin his second cycle at the institution after having won three titles with the Eagles between 2009 and 2015. The DT will replace Bruno Lage, who resigned last month after winning just one of five matches since soccer restarted in Portugal after the pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Portuguese was 13 months in charge of the Rio de Janeiro team and won six titles (REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes)

As reported by the Brazilian and Portuguese press, Jesus will join Benfica for the next three years, in a contract that would reach three million euros per season.

In this way, Flamengo will have to go out in search of a new coach and there are two Argentines who make up the list of candidates. One is Marcelo Gallardo, although it is difficult that from Brazil they can make an offer tempting enough to leave River. Beyond that the Doll is the favorite of the Rio de Janeiro fans – who demonstrated this in a survey that was carried out when the departure of Jesus began to be rumored – the Millionaire DT does not think of leaving the Núñez institution and it would only do it from here to a time to give a jump to Europe.

Another that appeared among the possible successors of Portuguese is Jorge Sampaoli, which is currently in Atlético Mineiro. The former coach of the Argentina and Chile national teams joined his current team a few months ago after a stint at Santos and his termination clause is valued at two million dollars. Flamengo would have to pay that high sum to obtain its services.

Marcelo Gallardo and Jorge Sampaoli are among Flamengo's candidates

Knowing that the options of the Argentine coaches are difficult, in Flamengo they evaluate a third option and it is Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who is currently the DT of Independent of the Valley from Ecuador.

