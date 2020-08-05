Jorge Garcia, what happened to the star of Lost and Hawaii Five-0?

Share it:

Jorge Garcia was hanging out in the cinema and television parts long before J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof gave birth to one of the most famous TV series of all time: needless to say, however, it was thanks to them that the Chilean-born actor made himself known to the general public.

It was 2005 and the series was obviously Lost: Garcia appeared in 108 episodes out of 114 overall, becoming from 2004 to 2010 one of the flagship faces of the show that changed forever, together with a few others, the panorama of television seriality.

Shortly after Lost, however, the great opportunity not to be trapped forever as Hugo Reyes was offered to Garcia by Hawaii Five-0, who saw him among the protagonists for as many as 130 episodes until last year, when the actor announced his farewell to Hawaii Five-0.

But what does Garcia's career tell us outside the two series that made him famous? To date, nothing particularly relevant: as regards the big screen, after various uninspiring projects, the attempt to relaunch comes just this year with the two Netflix films La Missy Sbagliata and Nobody Knows I'm Here; on the television front, however, only a few sporadic appearances on successful shows such as Fringe, C'era Una Volta, Californication and How I Met Your Mother should be recorded. The separation from Hawaii Five-0, however, is still too recent to sum up: in the next few times we will see what the future holds for an actor who, at the time of Lost, conquered the hearts of the fans of the show without any effort.