Jorge Fernández: "Diet depends on the context of each one, eating real food is the main basis"

During quarantine it costs more to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Jorge Fernández He has gone through Carousel to agree on the importance of proper nutrition in our health and has left some advice.

"I had Lyme disease and had a hard time until I was diagnosed with what I had", He confessed to being a former basketball player, and stressed that "For me, health is the most important thing there is, I take great care of my diet."

Although it is not titled, it has been concerned with training and information: "I have been studying medicine, immune system, digestive tract for three years. (…) I'm not an expert or a doctor, but with everyone I relate to, they share that it doesn't help these days to eat cream, cookies, batters … ".

He also wanted to leave some tips: "Within eating properly are the three macronutrients, porteins, fats and hydrates. Do not eat ultra-processed (…) good fats are good but should not be abused, some are avocado, nuts (…) Eating real food is the main basis. "

"They are giving a lot of importance to protein, they are recommended to increase the level of protein because it is satiating and goes directly to the muscle ", commented the television presenter.

