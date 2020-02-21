Jorge Clarividente affirms that Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto will not last even two years (VIDEO)

After a show magazine accompanied Jorge Clairvoyant to dig up the “little jobs” of witchcraft that he supposedly did against Irina Baeva and Sherlyn's ex, the subject said he already wants all the controversy to end. And he stressed that, before the whole problem broke out, nobody knew him.

In interview for the program Gossip No Like, the alleged sorcerer said that, although he made a spell against the Russian, he wishes him success. And, more than wanting it, he has seen that she will succeed internationally.

I see that people are looking for it for international television, movies and maybe even Hollywood, ”said sorcerer Jorge.

However, Jorge Clairvoyant he informed that, according to his predictions, the relationship between Irina Baeva Y Gabriel Soto It won't last long.

I don't see them together in two years. No, she is very jealous (Irina), ”said the alleged sorcerer.

See here the statements of Jorge Clairvoyant for Gossip No Like:

Video posted on YouTube by Elisa Beristain on December 3, 2019

You may also like:

Geraldine Bazán remains totally in love with Gabriel Soto: Jorge Clarividente (VIDEO)