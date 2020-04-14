Jorge Aravena invites his fans to stay home

Share it:

With more than 30 years of artistic career, the actor Jorge Aravena, who has participated in a host of soap operas, plays, among other projects, has also received great recognition for his outstanding career in the artistic world, by the Salón de la Fame in Mexico, in collaboration with the World Leaders Organization, the World University Senate and the National Chamber of Women.

In addition, the actor is passionate about sport, leading a healthy life, as well as

arts, entertainment, culture and travel.

In a telephone interview for EL DEBATE, the actor of Peruvian origin talked about how he is currently living the situation of COVID-19, which he says is a worrying situation because every day …

How are you going through this pandemic that is happening? Yes, it is affecting the whole world a lot, all of us. I am hoping that the matter no longer gets worse, that we do not have the results from other countries and that we will soon find the solution; However, the figure in Mexico is increasing and it is obviously worrying.

That is why I send a message to everyone in general, inviting them to stay at home, and if for any reason we have to leave, that we follow the recommendations to take care of everyone. We already know the corresponding protocols, so we must take care

between all of us now more than ever.

Do you have a project ready for the contingency to pass? Yes, in fact this month I went to Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago and arrived in Mexico before all this happened. I went for a job issue to some calls, but it was paralyzed and what we don't know is when we return, it all depends on what we are all experiencing.

I was also going to Miami with my children because they are there, but I didn't get a flight

And, of course, it is a risk to be traveling right now. For now, more than anything you have to be protected.

How do you feel about completing a broad artistic career? Yes, this year I am celebrating 30 years of artistic career and I feel very happy for the projects in which I have participated, for giving me the opportunity to do what I like the most.

What would be the message for the new generations? I think the biggest advice

is that you have to like it to do things.

You have to be very consistent because it takes a lot of work at first; I remember that in my early days I left my house and sometimes went days without eating because what I earned as an actor did not even reach half of my expenses, fortunately I played billiards and went to billiards where people gambled, so sometimes he earned more in billiards than

who was earning as an actor at the time, and used it to eat and rent a

quarter. So I say that you have to be very constant and persevering.

