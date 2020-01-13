Jordi Martí: "The dignity of Ernesto Valverde has been run over"

Monday's gathering in 'SER Deportivos' has focused on the hours that are being lived in Barcelona, ​​with the movements of the Blaugrana club to find a substitute for Ernesto Valverde, whose hours on the bench seem counted since the defeat against Atlético from Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.

Adriá Albets: "They have destroyed Valverde. Those responsible are the managers of Barcelona, ​​with Bartomeu in front. They do not know where they are going and there is no planning. From the moment the heavyweights call Xavi it ​​is that they have a lot of weight and hence the one has mounted ".

Jordi Martí: "The board has generated a problem where it did not exist. The debate was in summer. Now, the reasonable thing is to keep the coach and not address the dismissal after a game in which he was better for 85 minutes. The question I ask myself is if Pocchetino and Xavi have something in common or if they are looking for a bridge coach from here at the end, all this only fuels the confusion […] What hurts me the most is the dignity of the people and Valverde's has been run over ".

Miguel Martín Talavera: "Atlético de Madrid is not Roma. The fall of Valverde does not depend on this match. They wanted to throw him out and in the end they are making a real embarrassment with a coach who has won things and has been an exemplary guy."

Javier Herráez: "In the end, what the players will say will be done … If those you have to train don't love you, you have to leave."