Sports

Jordi Martí: "The dignity of Ernesto Valverde has been run over"

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Monday's gathering in 'SER Deportivos' has focused on the hours that are being lived in Barcelona, ​​with the movements of the Blaugrana club to find a substitute for Ernesto Valverde, whose hours on the bench seem counted since the defeat against Atlético from Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.


Adriá Albets: "They have destroyed Valverde. Those responsible are the managers of Barcelona, ​​with Bartomeu in front. They do not know where they are going and there is no planning. From the moment the heavyweights call Xavi it ​​is that they have a lot of weight and hence the one has mounted ".

Jordi Martí: "The board has generated a problem where it did not exist. The debate was in summer. Now, the reasonable thing is to keep the coach and not address the dismissal after a game in which he was better for 85 minutes. The question I ask myself is if Pocchetino and Xavi have something in common or if they are looking for a bridge coach from here at the end, all this only fuels the confusion […] What hurts me the most is the dignity of the people and Valverde's has been run over ".

READ:  Very rare: Chevrolet gave 1 Corvette to 1 baseball player in 2 stadiums at the same time

Miguel Martín Talavera: "Atlético de Madrid is not Roma. The fall of Valverde does not depend on this match. They wanted to throw him out and in the end they are making a real embarrassment with a coach who has won things and has been an exemplary guy."

Javier Herráez: "In the end, what the players will say will be done … If those you have to train don't love you, you have to leave."

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.