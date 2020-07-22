Jordi Cruyff resigned as DT of Ecuador without directing a practice: the shocking amount he received and the Argentine candidate to succeed him

Share it:

Cruyff and the Federation of Ecuador terminate contract without additional payments

The Spanish-Dutch coach Jordi Cruyff and the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) terminated the contract they signed in January of this year, until July 2022, after reaching an agreement and without economic damage for the parties. A source from the FEF confirmed to EFE that an agreement had been reached by which the parties nothing extra would be paid and added that Cruyff and his coaching staff barely managed to collect the approximate of one and a half to two months of their projected salary.

Cruyff linked earlier this year to the FEF to implement a ambitious project at the forefront of Ecuadorian football, but it took a step aside after an institutional crisis in the Federation, the pandemic of the coronavirus and resignation last week by Antonio Cordón as sports director.

Since Jordi Cruyff was announced as the new coach of the Ecuadorian soccer team on January 13, 2020 until July 22, 2020 191 days passed. According to the newspaper Trade, "In the six months he remained in office his income amounted to about USD 900,000, despite the fact that he did not direct any training nor any friendly or official match with the National Team, because in mid-March the health emergency came. ”

Cruyff's projected salary was $ 1,800,000, about $ 150,000 per month, According to the budget presented by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), on January 24, 2020 in the Congress of clubs and associations, the newspaper added. Due to the inactivity of the clubs and then due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DT could not lead a single practice.

Cruyff does not want to return to Ecuador and is in Spain. The exit clause of the son of the former Ajax crack and the Dutch national team is $ 900,000, but the FEF would not receive that figure, since the months of salary owed to the coach must be discounted. In Cruyff's contract with the FEF it was established that he could leave, without paying compensation, as long as he is hired as the sports director of the Catalan team, a fact that has so far not materialized.

Néstor Gorosito, candidate to lead the Ecuador National Team (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

According to the Ecuadorian press, Néstor Pipo Gorosito, current coach of Tigre in the First National tournament, is one of the candidates to succeed the Spanish-Dutch Jordie Cruyff as coach of the Ecuadorian soccer team. The Argentine DT could officially debut just before Argentina, who is Ecuador's first rival in the tie for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Sources related to the environment of Gorosito, who recently renewed his contract with Tigre after having rejected the possibility of directing again in San Lorenzo, confirmed to Infobae that there was a poll.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) is targeting other coaches, in addition to Gorosito. Jorge Celico, who is currently in the lower divisions of Ecuador, Guillermo Almada (DT from Santos Laguna from Mexico) and the Ecuadorian Paúl Vélez, today in Macará, indicated the newspaper El Comercio.

