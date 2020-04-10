Jordi Calsamiglia distances himself from Rouseaud and explains his reasons for resigning

"It is a very sad day for me," says Jordi Calsamiglia, a manager who has resigned from Barça., in a statement sent to Cadena SER. "It has been a difficult decision that I had pondered for a long time and that is based on personal reasons and by discrepancies in the way the club is run. The latest acts have precipitated the decision and I have considered presenting it in a coordinated way in" act unit "with other colleagues on the Board of Directors who had also decided to resign but That does not mean that I share the same motives"

Document in which Casalmiglia argues his resignation

Jordi Calsamiglia wanted to distance himself from Emili Rousaud's latest statements: "I want to express my total discrepancy for your public accusations that affect the honesty and credibility of the Board of Directors and each and every one of its members. "

The former secretary of the Board has assured that "he gives all his support and encouragement to the board to look forward and reach the objective they had before this situation." "Afterwards it will be time to review what has been done well or badly," he said.

"Taking advantage of this confinement, people dedicate themselves to ordering the closet, the drawers, the papers … also it is a good time for the president to order the Club, the commissions, appoint new positions and rearm to face this challenge. Good luck. We had a name and the sap tothom: Barça, Barça, Barça! "