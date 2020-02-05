 Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin will be the sons of Superman and Lois in the CW series

Share it:

A script leak of the series pilot episode “Superman & Lois” He revealed to us yesterday the children of Clark and Lois as two of the members of the new series of The CW. Now, Deadline reveals that the actors Alexander Garfin (“The Peanuts Movie”) Y Jordan Elsass (“Little Fires Everywhere”) will be responsible for interpreting the twins Jonathan and Jordan Kent.

Elsass will play Jonathan Kent, described as "Clean, modest and kind, with an attitude of self-criticism and shyness that somehow does not seem outdated". Gafin will be Jordan Kent, described as “Incredibly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people, and as a result, he spends most of his free time alone, playing video games”.

Deadline speculates that Jordan, a second child added following the changes in the continuity of the Arrowverse after Crisis on Infinite Earths, could be a kind of version of the character Damian Wayne, who in the comics is Jonathan Kent's best friend, perhaps entrusted to the care of Clark and Lois while his father Bruce Wayne / Batman is missing, as in the current continuity of Arrowverse. In the comics, Jonathan is an only child. Deadline also comments on the possibility that they are twins.

At the moment it is unknown if we will see something like Super sons / Super sons like in the comics, which is the union in the comics of both characters like Superboy and Robin.

Via information | Deadline