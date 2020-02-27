 Jonathan Freedman would be the director of photography for the Cassian Andor series

Share it:

The series centered on Cassian Andor continues to advance in its pre-production even though rumors suggested that Lucasfilm was going to take things easy in regards to the scripts. This time we have an update behind the cameras that would confirm who would be responsible for recording the series and Act as director of photography.

This function will fall, as reported from Discussing Film, in Jonathan Freedman, who has previously worked on series like “Boardwalk Empire”, “Sons of Anarchy” or even episodes of "Game of Thrones". Filming is expected to start this year.

The series is produced by Stephen Schiff, who would also write the episodes alongside Tony Gilroy, who will also direct them. It is confirmed the return of Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk repeating their roles of Casian and the droid K-2SO, which we saw in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". This series will explore the years of Andor's youth and we will see him grow up to be the character that appears in the film in which the plans of the death star are stolen.

