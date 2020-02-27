General News

 Jonathan Freedman would be the director of photography for the Cassian Andor series

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Promotional image of Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

The series centered on Cassian Andor continues to advance in its pre-production even though rumors suggested that Lucasfilm was going to take things easy in regards to the scripts. This time we have an update behind the cameras that would confirm who would be responsible for recording the series and Act as director of photography.

This function will fall, as reported from Discussing Film, in Jonathan Freedman, who has previously worked on series like “Boardwalk Empire”, “Sons of Anarchy” or even episodes of "Game of Thrones". Filming is expected to start this year.

The series is produced by Stephen Schiff, who would also write the episodes alongside Tony Gilroy, who will also direct them. It is confirmed the return of Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk repeating their roles of Casian and the droid K-2SO, which we saw in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". This series will explore the years of Andor's youth and we will see him grow up to be the character that appears in the film in which the plans of the death star are stolen.

READ:  But why did Jason Momoa stay in the Golden Globe tank top?

Via information | Discussing Film

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.