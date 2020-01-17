Entertainment

Jonas Brothers launch 'What A Man Gotta Do' accompanied (again) by their partners

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • Jonas Brothers has released the video for the song ‘What A Man Gotta Do’.
  • As it happened in ‘Sucker’, they are also accompanied on this occasion by their partners.

    We were totally sure that no one would make such an amazing remake of old movies – it is said that those that were released between the years 90 and 2000 – how he got Ariana Grande in the video for his song ‘Thank u, next’. They played mythical scenes of ‘Bad Girls’, ‘A very legal blonde’, ‘The dream of my life’ … And now they are the Hermanos Jonas who have followed this pattern for the video clip of the new song that just launched: ‘What A Man Gotta Do’. In addition, they have done it again accompanied by their couples! Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

    In this case, our favorite brothers have imitated iconic moments of romantic movies. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra they represent the famous scene dancing in shirt and socks by casa Risky Business ’. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas they have become Sandy and Danny to simulate the dance contest of ‘Grease’ —with the actress of ‘Game of Thrones’ becoming also Rizzo. With Kevin and Danielle Jonas following the tender moment under the window with the anything Say anything … ’radio cassette.

    This is the video clip (together with their partners) of the new song of the Jonas Brothers: ‘What A Man Gotta Do’

    We do not know if we like the new song of the Jonas Brothers or that their partners have become an essential part of their professional career. How beautiful is love, isn't it?

